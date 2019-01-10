Lori Drake new Mingus board president

COTTONWOOD – Not 20 minutes into Wednesday’s Mingus Union School Board meeting, Chip Currie nominated Lori Drake as the board’s president for 2019.

With a 5-to-0 vote, not only was Drake named president, but new member Carol Anne Teague was named clerk.

On the Mingus Union School Board since January 2017, Drake then set the board’s 2019 meetings for 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

Although the board’s February meeting will be scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13, Drake said, the board agreed to an all-day work session retreat for Tuesday, Feb. 19 with “Times to be determined,” Drake said.

The purpose of the work session, Drake said, is to “set board goals and vision for what we’d like to accomplish” in 2019.

Prior to the Feb. 13 regular meeting, the Mingus Union School Board will take part in an open meeting law training with Susan Segal, the district’s attorney. Starting at 4 p.m., that meeting is also expected to be open to the public, according to Genie Gee, the school’s principal and the district’s acting superintendent.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first for new board members Teague, Currie and John McTurk. Despite what McTurk called “a lot of acronyms,” the board voted 5-to-0 to approve the renaming of the school’s Business Operations Support and Assistant Services program to Business Management.

Mingus renews shared CTE director agreement

Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board also voted 5-to-0 to renew an Intergovernmental Agreement to share Career and Technical Education Director Ralph Fobair with Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District.

The district has shared Fobair with Sedona-Oak Creek since the 2017-2018 school year. Fobair, who has been with Mingus Union since May 2017, will now be shared with the Sedona district at least until the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the agreement, the Mingus Union and Sedona Oak Creek school boards “may renew” for “subsequent one-year terms not to exceed five years,” until the 2023-2024 school year unless Fobair’s compensation were to change, or if the amount of days Fobair worked in a school year were to change.

On Wednesday, Fobair said that writing a “basic grant” is his “primary function with Sedona.”

According to the agreement, Fobair works 24 days each school year at Sedona-Oak Creek, the rest at Mingus Union.

The agreement states that Fobair will assist Sedona Oak Creek in developing and implementing its CTE programs and services and “accept related duties as may be assigned by Sedona’s administration.”

Grants and T-shirts

In December, Mingus Union received an $110,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources. The grant, Arizona’s Lower-Emission School Bus Program Grant, allows the school to replace one of its special education buses that Mingus Union Business Manager Lynn Leonard said Wednesday could then be retired.

Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board voted 5-to-0 to approve the purchase of a replacement special education bus for $125,252.88 by Total Fleet Solutions, from Tucson.

The $15,252 cost difference to the district, Leonard said “was put aside in the capital budget for this year.”

At the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, Mingus Union’s co-student body presidents Shailee Ferguson and Summer Scott presented members of the board with school T-shirts with their name on the back – and for the number, the year that they graduated.

