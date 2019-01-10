Obituary: Rita Reifenstein 1927-2018

Rita Reifenstein (nee Brisson), 91, of the Village of Oak Creek, Arizona, formerly of Syracuse, New York, born Oct. 31, 1927, died Dec. 31, 2018.

Rita relocated to Sedona Winds in 2015. Rita is survived by three siblings and her children: Cathleen Reifenstein of Camp Verde; Mark Reifenstein (Karen) of Rochester, New York; Joanne Curry (Buck) of Village of Oak Creek; and Sheri Brown of Cottonwood; her grand-daughters, Heather (Colton) Selman of Cottonwood and Ciara Reifenstein of Rochester, New York; and two great-grand-daughters.

Rita was preceded in death by husband, Richard, and three siblings. Memorial gifts are suggested to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde, Arizona, assisted with arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.