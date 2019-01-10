VACTE students meet Gov. Ducey at state inauguration

PHOENIX – For nine Verde Valley career and technical education students, Monday’s state legislature inauguration at the State Capital was a chance to meet Arizona Gov. Ducey.

According to Superintendent Bob Weir, students with Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education were able to meet and talk with Gov. Ducey as he visited the CTE vendor area and “showed his support” of workforce skill attainment training and the high school CTE programs.

To Valley Academy Fire Science Instructor Steve Darby, the event was “an amazing opportunity for some of our students to witness firsthand the workings of our state government.”

“We were also able to showcase to the governor and his staff the training programs that VACTE is providing students across the Verde Valley,” Darby said.

For teacher training program students Aubrey Anthony, Nayeli Gonzales and Rosie Vega, fire science program students Cody Kirkham, Cody Wells and Casner Dudley Wessel, and construction program students Jake Parker, John Schorr and Dylan White, it was an opportunity to accept Gov. Ducey’s invitation of several career and technical education schools and programs from across the state to be a part of the festivities.

Valley Academy students were also able to “provide information and what skills they have acquired to spectators after the event.”

Gov. Ducey “showed his support of workforce skill attainment training and the high school CTE programs,” Weir said.

Weir also said that his students were able to visit other high school CTE programs and “build strong working relationships.”

“This was a great learning experience for the students, as they were able to participate in this once in a life time event,” Weir said. “The students did a terrific job of promoting what the Verde Valley and Sedona has to offer for Career and Technical Education training. It is nice to see the support of CTE and workforce development from the State of Arizona Leaders.”

