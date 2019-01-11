Kyla Allen stepping down from Cottonwood City Council

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Vice Mayor Kyla Allen is stepping down from her seat after the next regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Allen cited her husband's health as the reason for her leaving the dais. Allen said she will also be moving outside city limits, making her ineligible to keep her seat on city council.

Allen was the top vote-getter in the August primary for city council with more than 1,200 votes.

Allen was seeking election to the seat she was appointed to in June 2016. She was selected by her council peers to serve as vice mayor in January, 2018.

Allen is a 32-year resident of Cottonwood and graduate of the Verde Valley Leadership Program.

Outgoing Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh said he was “very sad” for Cottonwood citizens and staff when he heard about her upcoming departure.

“Kyla has a great understanding of the needs of the city and a deep concern about its continued success,” he said. “But I also understand her need to place her family first and her ethical decision to step down as she no longer qualifies for the position becasue of her address outside the city.”

Allen worked as Bartosh’s administrative assistant before being appointed to city council.

“I am sure we will continue to be blessed with her strong leadership skills in other venues and organizations in Cottonwood and throughout the Verde Valley,” Bartosh said.

Mayor Tim Elinski, who initially was a nay-sayer in Allen's vice mayor appointment, said his heart goes out Allen.

"I beleive she is making the right decision for her family," he said. "Kyla has been a huge advocate for the city for decades, both as an employee of the City of Cottonwood and as an elected official. Her passion and dedication will be difficult to replace."

In a Januaray, 2018 city council meeting, Elinski said his reasoning for not initially backing Allen as vice mayor was because she was appointed to her council seat rather than elected.

Since then, Allen received the most votes in the Cottonwood primary, and has voted in line with Elinski on most issues including the half-percent sales tax increase.

"Her passion and dedication will be difficult to replace," Elinski said. "I am saddened we won't be able to work together on our common goals and I wish her well in her next steps."