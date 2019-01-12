4 things to look for at Wednesday’s Yavapai Board of Supervisors meeting

COTTONWOOD -- The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday in Cottonwood.

The supervisors will meet Wednesday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m., at the Yavapai County Administrative Services building in Cottonwood, 10 S. 6th St.

Here are four things on the agenda to look for.

1 Yakubov Guest House

Last month, Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to deny a use permit for a guest house on a property located at the Pine Valley subdivision in the Village of Oak Creek. Now issue will be presented before the supervisors.

The guest house structure encroaches 20 feet into the 30-foot rear setback requirement by the county ordinance, according to staff documents. The property is also smaller than what is required for a guest house, according to county code.

Dec. 20, many neighbors spoke in opposition of the guest house, citing zoning violations. Other concerns include fire safety, light pollution, noise and impact on the commercial hospitality industry.

During December’s meeting, Albert Yakubov spoke at the meeting for his family. According to Yakubov, the guest house was intended for his parents. He said when they originally bought the property, the listing noted that the property included a guest house.

But according to staff, the county does not currently recognize the property as overnight habitable space.

Although P&Z denied the permit, the supervisors could approve it with certain conditions.

2 Cell tower

The county will look at a wireless use permit to build an 80-foot-tall colocatable cell phone tower in the parking lot of the Sedona Pines Resort office and Bella Vita Restaurant along State Rout 89A.

The tower would be disguised to look like a eucalyptus tree, according to staff documents.

The purpose of the tower is improve communication between first responders, according to Michael Campbell of AT&T, the applicant on the project.

During a Dec. 20 meeting, P&Z recommended approval of the permit. Kevin Osterman was the single nay-sayer. He cited issues with county zoning ordinances.

Many neighbors spoke in opposition of the cell tower during December’s P&Z meeting.



John Black, who lives within 1,000 feet of the proposed site, said the project violates Yavapai County ordinances. He was also the neighbor who requested the tower be reduced from 100 feet to 80 feet.

“I’m not opposed to a cell tower,” he said. “This particular site is not appropriate.”

3 VVREO presentation

The Valley Regional Economic Organization will share their Economic Development Strategic Plan as well as their implementation process. VVREO is characterized as “a regional collaborative resource building sustainable economic prosperity,” according to the group’s website. A copy of their strategic plan can be found at www.vvreo.com

4 Fossil Creek River Management Plan Draft

Coconino National Forest Red Rock District Ranger Nicole Branton will present a river management draft plan.