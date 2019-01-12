Beaver Creek artist brings parents, children together with school murals

RIMROCK – To Beaver Creek School, Eileen Conn is more than an artist.

Karin Ward, the school district’s superintendent, said that Conn “gets it,” meaning she understands the culture of the school and genuinely cares for the community’s children.

“She’s an amazing artist,” Ward said of the Beaver Creek muralist. “And an even better person.”

During the winter break, Conn oversaw a special project as parents and students painted murals with positive messages on the bathroom walls at the school’s 600 building.

The purpose of the murals is to put an end to bullying.

“You must go to a higher level, which is kindness,” Conn said. “Feeding positively into our school. If we all work together, we can do this.”

Though labeled under the header “Random Acts of Kindness,” the murals were far from random, as Conn said Thursday that she wanted to “bring parents and children together to have more of a role in the school.”

Ten murals, each four feet by four feet square, now adorn the building’s bathroom walls as encouragement to be kind. Words such as integrity, responsibility perseverance and caring are part of the murals, as are renderings of animals engaging in activities such as feeding one another, talking and recycling.

At 5:55 p.m. Monday, the Beaver creek School Board will elect its 2019 board president and board clerk. Jackie Harshman has served as board president since 2017, and former board member Karen DuFresne, who did not run for reelection in November, has been board clerk the past two years.

Monday’s meeting will also be the first for newcomers Brandi Bateman and Daniel Dubien.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will begin its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the district’s governing board room.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Jan. 14 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

