Obituary: Mickie Parker 1941-2018

If you were blessed to meet our mom, Mickie Parker (Marie), you met the most tenacious, caring, positive, willful woman who, no matter what time of day you stopped to visit, you’d be greeted with cookies, snacks, a bowl of strawberries and offered coffee or, of course, a beer.

She was as tough as nails with a heart of gold that melted when she cradled one of her grandchildren, let alone the great-grandchildren.



No one could pass up Mickie’s peanut butter or chocolate chips with nuts cookies, let alone her amazing fudge.

Baking was a love only for people to enjoy. What she loved were friends coming over to share a libation and visit for hours.

You could often catch her sitting at a casino playing and, of course, winning at video poker. As years went on, she and Dad were in their element fishing, camping and, of course, hunting, proud to display their prize from Kaibab in the living room.

Until Dad passed in 2011, mom loved the wild, four-wheel-drive excursions the both of them would take. To fill that fun she missed, playing and winning at local pool and poker tournaments filled her cup.



Moving and travels made mom a flexible woman, ha! Aside from the fact she was an outstanding dancer, dance instructor, skilled figure skater and could do the splits into her sixties!

She also had a gift for serving people. She loved bar tending and there was no other with her wit and swiftness, but look out, though, she could keep up with the toughest.





Mickie was born in Minnesota on Jan. 28, 1941, the youngest daughter of Orville and Serena Gronvold. She spent life in her 30’s and beyond mainly in Arizona (a couple of stops in Nevada and California), wherever the golf course was calling Dad to be superintendent.

Their heart calling place was always the Verde Valley, especially Lake Montezuma and Rimrock. Mickie Parker was a balance of quips, laughs and grit as she battled through her last years. An inspiration to all, she will be forever in our hearts.





She peacefully left us to fish and dance in the heavens on Dec. 21, 2018, preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Parker; son, Jeff Bennett; her brother and two sisters.

To carry on her incredible stories and words of wisdom: daughters, Dawn Macy, Kay Bennett, Laree Parker; son, Mark Bennett; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews she adored deeply.





Forever we will celebrate Mickie (Marie) Parker’s smile and heart of gold.

Please join the families in celebrating her wonderful life at an Open House Celebration at 5585 N. Brittany Ln., Rimrock, Arizona, Saturday, Jan. 26, from 1-4 p.m.

No flowers necessary, just bring your love.





Information provided by survivors.