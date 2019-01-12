Zaske, Smith to lead Clarkdale-Jerome School Board

CLARKDALE – Tuesday, the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board elected Jill Zaske as board president and Angeline Smith as board clerk.

Zaske also served as board president in 2018. Smith, a newcomer to the Clarkdale-Jerome board, replaces Dale Williams, who served as board clerk in 2018.

The C-J board also voted to continue holding monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday.