Abstract landscape artist: Claudia Hartley to host workshop for El Valle Artists Association

The El Valle Artists Association is pleased to sponsor a workshop with Claudia Hartley Jan. 26 at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please feel free to contact Workshop Chairperson Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982 or by email at nadinecum@msn.com. Nadine will answer questions and give details for joining the workshop.

Claudia Hartley earned a BFA Degree in Painting and Drawing in 1963 from the University of Georgia, married, raised two children and taught art during those years. She ran her own art school in Atlanta many years with about 100 students per week with kids and adults. She painted for galleries and also painted oil portraits, joining the Atlanta Portrait Society.

Claudia moved to Arizona and painted the West for 20 years. She paints scenes from her travels including a five-month Road Trip to USA, Iceland, Ireland, Switzerland, France, and Canada.

Recently she moved to Sedona and is enjoying hiking, sketching, painting and teaching. “My work and my vacation are one and the same“.

Claudia has her teaching certificate from Georgia State University and her Commercial Art Certificate. Claudia is affiliated with: Bonner David Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ; Sedona Arts Center; and Art Mecca of Charleston. She has been published in many prestigious art journals and has also been the cover’s featured artist.

She has taught multiple workshops in both Arizona and Georgia.

To learn more about Claudia Hartley, visit her website at www.claudiahartley.com.

If you are interested in an Abstract Landscape Workshop, you’ll want to take part in the El Valle Art Association upcoming workshop on Jan. 26.

To learn more about the El Valle Artists Association, please visit us on Facebook or on our website elvalleartists.org.