Bella Vita Ristorante presents Jeanie Carroll and Dan Vega this weekend

Divas through the Decades entertainer Jeanie Carroll will kick off the weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante on Friday, January 18, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

From Barbra Streisand to Edith Piaf, Carroll serenades throughout the evening creating a nostalgic atmosphere like no other Sedona entertainer. Jeanie Carroll has performed on stages across the globe, including Paris, London, Marrakesh and New York. As Sedona local, she currently delights world travelers amongst the beautiful Arizona red rocks.

Saturday, Jan. 17, the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Vega performs a mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment

Both a singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

Bella Vita is only two miles west of Courtyard by Marriott on SR 89A near mile marker 368.

For information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the Sedona Pines Resort.