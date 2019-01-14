Full week of fun at Cottonwood Main Stage

Friday, January 18, Main Stage welcomes local favorite, DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona. Ill. Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs.



Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, January 19, Main Stage will present the Verde Valley’s own Desert Hot Tub Club starting at 9 p.m. Desert Hot Tub Club brings a fun mix of originals and covers ranging from Nancy Sinatra to Portishead. DHTC is eclectic, fun and very danceable. Come jump in the Tub for some fun high desert tunes! This event is 21+ and there is no cover.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.