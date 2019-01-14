Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Flanagan Experiments’ premiere Jan. 17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona filmmaker Ken Sheetz to share the scientific genius of one of Deepak Chopra’s heroes — local hero and longtime resident, Dr. G. Patrick Flanagan — Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Born October 11, 1945, Patrick Flanagan was a child prodigy and inventor at the age of 8.

By age 17, he was featured in Life Magazine for his invention of the IQ boosting Neurophone. Dr. Patrick Flanagan grew to become one of the world’s most accomplished and beloved scientists, dedicating his life to the betterment of human health and mental well-being.

In 2012, filmmaker Ken Sheetz met Dr. Flanagan as a prominent backer for his acclaimed documentary about meditations in Antarctica at the end of the Mayan calendar.

Between 2012 and 2015, Ken captured over fifty inspiring interviews of Dr. Flanagan with Deepak Chopra, BuzzBroz and others.

Filled with wonder and presented with love, director/producer Ken Sheetz will host this special event and be available after the screening for questions.

“The Flanagan Experiments” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Thursday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.