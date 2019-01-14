Winter concert season announced for Old Town Center for the Arts

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up a wide variety of great performers and concerts for its 11th late Winter/Spring Concert season. Here’s a brief description of some of our upcoming concerts at Old Town Center for the Arts.

4 Shillings Short with special Guest Susannah Martin, Celtic, Folk and World Music Friday, January 25th, 7 p.m.

What do the touring Celtic & World music folk band, Four Shillings Short, and one of Sedona’s favorite musicians have in common? Well, besides recording and occasionally performing music together, they are family and will be at Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts on Friday, January 25th at 7 p.m.

Aodh Óg O’Tuama, from Cork, Ireland, is married to band mate, Christy Martin, who is the older sister of Sedona jazz/pop singer, Susannah Martin. Catch them together for this once-in-a-lifetime concert of captivating music, rich harmonies, tender moments, stories & humor at Old Town Center for the Arts. “It is a rare and wonderful treat for me to play with my very dear and talented sister and brother-in-law”, claims vocalist, Susannah Martin.

The trio will perform a variety of World music ranging from Celtic, East Indian Ragas and Folk played on a dizzying array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & mountain dulcimer, mandolins, guitar, banjo, Indian Sitar, Medieval & Renaissance Woodwinds, recorders and flutes, percussion, & vocals.

Muriel Anderson, Fingerstyle Guitarist, “Wonderlust” - A Virtual Tour of the World Saturday, February 2, 7 p.m.

One of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists, Muriel Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Muriel Anderson will perform for one night only, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, February 2nd at 7 p.m. Muriel’s “Wonderlust” concert is a virtual tour around the world in music and imagery. This special concert will be the release tour for Muriel’s new “Eclipse” CD.

Muriel Anderson’s new Audio-visual show,”Wonderlust” is a must-see as well as a must-hear! Her world-renowned guitar and harp guitar playing is highlighted by a backdrop of stunning visuals by celebrated photo-artist Bryan Allen. Their current show includes music from Muriel’s new release “Eclipse” together with a visual re-enactment of the solar eclipse, and then brings you with them as they journey around the world in music, stories and images.

EHGG – Electric Harp Guitar Group William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella and Fitzhugh Jenkins Saturday, February 23, 7 p.m.

Visionary guitarists William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella, and Fitzhugh Jenkins join forces as the ‘Electric Harp Guitar Group’ (EHGG) to perform on their unique electric harp guitars, synthesizer guitars and keyboards in a special live concert at Old Town Center for the Arts.

A local phenomenon with international experience ‘Ehgg’ combines individual virtuosity with ensemble sensibility to create instrumental compositions, drawn from transcendental world, jazz, rock and new age genres.



The Electric Harp Guitar Group has sold out their past four shows at OTCA, so grab your tickets early and come enjoy a special evening of electric harp guitar music on Saturday, February 23rd, 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Yavapai Jazz Band Brubeck, Ellington, and more Saturday, March 8th, 7 p.m.

The Yavapai College Jazz Big Bands present a night of big band sounds that will send you back in time. Swing rhythms, soulful saxophones, and punchy brasses combine to make this an evening of classics that define the genre. Greats from across the ages will be performed, included music from Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington, and more. Prepare for a fun evening with Yavapai College Jazz Band, Saturday, March 8th at 7 p.m.

9th Annual Old Town Blues Fest – Saturday, March 23rd, 7 p.m.

“Get your Blues On!” with some down home music at this annual favorite event at OTCA. On Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7 p.m., the 9th Annual Old Town Blues Fest will feature Bresnan Unplugged as the headliner act, along with Hans Olson on the opening set. The night will also feature a special guest appearance from Joe Neri, who has been on board the past eight years as founder and producer of this event.

This year’s Old Town Blues Fest will present a rootsy touch to the blues tradition, featuring “old-timey,” folk, and jazz standards. Dan Bresnan, leader of Bresnan Unplugged, is also this year’s Blues Fest Director.

The Bresnan Unplugged Trio will perform two sets of music and is happy to return to OTCA after many well-received sold out shows at this venue. The ensemble on this performance features leader, Dan Bresnan (vocals/acoustic archtop guitar), Steve Douglas (acoustic upright bass), and Dr. Bob Sellani (drums).

Hans Olson has been a fixture on the Arizona music scene for 50 years. After fronting many bands in the 60’s and 70’s, Hans’ solo act became more popular than his bands and he now plays solo all the time. He has released over 17 albums. He has toured extensively in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

We are honored to have Joe Neri return to Arizona as the Founder and past Director of the OTCA Blues Fest. Joe will present a special performance on Vocals and Guitar at the beginning of the Blues Fest program.

Mark your calendars for these special events and stay tuned for more events at Old Town Center for the Arts coming this spring.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods. In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.