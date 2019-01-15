Moose Lodge to host First Responder Appreciation Dinner

As a thank-you for sacrifices made every day by first responders serving the Verde Valley, Moose Lodge members are hosting their 5th annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner.

The dinner will be Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Verde Valley Moose Lodge 1449 at 1051 S. Broadway in Clarkdale.

The event will begin with a 5 p.m. social hour. Awards at 7 p.m.

Around 200 people attended last year’s dinner. Attendees include fire, law enforcement, EMS, communications, Arizona Crisis Team, and search and rescue and their families.

Last year award recipients included Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma, Sedona firefighter Michael Pace and Cottonwood PD’s Cmdr. Gareth Braxton-Johnson. Braxton-Johnson was recently promoted from Sergeant to Commander in October.

For more information, contact Cheri Marx at cheri.marx@mail.com or call (928) 301-4485.