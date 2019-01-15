Camp Verde could fill openings on P&Z, Adjustments, Appeals boards

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could fill three openings on its Planning and Zoning Commission, and two of four openings on its Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

According to council’s Jan. 16 agenda, council has six choices for three openings on its Planning and Zoning Commission, including two who would like to continue on the commission.

Planning and Zoning commissioners B.J. Davis and Jim Hisrich, as well as Michael Hough, Christine McPhail, Jackie Baker and Alex Goetting are vying for the three openings.

Teresa Helm, who was appointed in January 2016, has chosen to not apply again for a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

On the Town’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals, both Davis and Bruce George have applied for an opportunity to keep their seats.

With the recent death of John McReynolds, as well as Ben Bassous electing to not extend his stay on the board, council could possibly appoint the two applicants and remain two members short on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday that the final seat on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals “would be open until filled.”

“We’d keep advertising, or encourage those who don’t get on Planning and Zoning to consider Board of Adjustments and Appeals,” Martin said.

Terms for both committees are for three years and are through Dec. 31, 2021.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and second Thursday of each month as needed. The Board of Adjustments and Appeals meets at 3 p.m. the third Tuesday as needed. Meetings are also held in council chambers.

Agendas for the Town’s boards, council and commissions can be found at www.campverde.az.gov.

For more information or to apply, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

