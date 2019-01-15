Woman in drug bust enters not-guilty plea

CAMP VERDE -- A Cottonwood woman who was arrested in a Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking-led drug bust entered a not-guilty plea Monday.

Johanora Gonzalez, 40, is facing felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving weapons, one count of fortification of a building, three counts of endangerment and three counts of child abuse. She was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 19 and released on a $15,000 bond.

On Dec. 19, detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on the 200 block of S. 14th Street. During the search, more than one pound of heroin and over half a pound of methamphetamine was found in the master bedroom, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous small baggies of prepackaged meth and heroin were also seized in weights ready for sale, according to YCSO.

Authorities also found scales to weigh drugs as well as a ledger documenting who was paid and who owes regarding these sales, YCSO officials said. Additionally, two detectives found firearms, cash and numerous pieces of foil with heroin residue. A meth pipe and bong were found within easy reach of the children.



Gonzalez and three young children – two 6-year-olds and one 9-year-old – were detained during the search.

Another suspect, Jairo Chavez-Rodriguez was arrested on the same charges. He is currently being held without bond, according to YCSO.

The Department of Child Safety was called out to care for the children.

Gonzalez is scheduled for a case amendment conference on Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde. Judge Michael Bluff is the presiding judge.