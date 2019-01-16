Cottonwood man gets 12 years for child exploitation

CAMP VERDE – On Jan. 11, JJ Austin Angel Amack McFarland was sentenced to 12 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

As he appeared before Judge Michael R. Bluff in Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde, the Cottonwood resident also known as Jay McFarland was also sentenced to a consecutive term of lifetime probation.

According to a press release from the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, McFarland was identified when the internet data storage company Dropbox reported on Sept. 1, 2017 to a national tip line that a customer had uploaded child pornography to its servers.

Brnovich’s office also stated that investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, who were working as a part of the Phoenix Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, identified McFarland as the customer and executed a search warrant at his home on Feb. 6, 2018.

McFarland pleaded guilty to possessing images of child pornography on a blue Samsung phone he surrendered to investigators at the time of his arrest, the press release also stated.

McFarland will also be required to register as a sex offender, Brnovich’s office also stated.