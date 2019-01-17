City grant money goes to Parks & Rec master plan

COTTONWOOD — Crowds of people flooded council chambers on a rainy Tuesday night as Cottonwood City Council considered projects to award Community Development Block Grant money. Many stood out in the rain as they anticipated the decision.

Each council member noted that the decision was a difficult one, but ended up voting in favor of the Parks & Recreation, Open Space, and Wayfinding Master Plan.

The city is eligible for CDBG money from the Arizona Department of Housing every four years. CDBG funds are meant to benefit low-income areas or address urgent needs, according to staff. Past projects include renovations of the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse.

Members of the public spoke to advocate for several projects including transitional housing for the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition, Verde Valley Senior Center restoration, Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore Improvements and Old Town Activity Park improvements.

According to the Parks & Rec proposal, the funds will be used to develop a vision for parks and open spaces within the city. The plan would also lead to an improved irrigation plan.

“Currently the City of Cottonwood does not have a clear vision for the areas identified within the proposed Master Plan,” according to the proposal. “A clear vision would outline future needs and develop a cohesive system. It would allow the city to preserve precious open space, ensure the proper service across all districts of the community, and build great public space that elicits a sense of place.”

The proposal notes that the entire Verde Valley and people from all socioeconomic backgrounds would benefit from the project.

Mayor Tim Elinski and Council Member Ruben Jauregui were the two nay-sayers in the vote. Both felt the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition should receive the $330,000 grant to purchase a building for transitional housing.

Elinski provided some context for his no vote.

“Some of the biggest things that came up during our (strategic retreat of the city council) were the need for workforce housing. It’s very critical to not just Cottonwood but the entire Verde Valley. Some of the biggest issues we have in our community is poverty … in fact the reason why we are able to spend this money in a wider array of functions is the low to moderate income here.”

Jauregui shared a story of a homeless person he knew who accidentally started a fire to a building across the street from him when he was trying to stay warm in the cold.

“A lot of them are veterans,” he said. It’s a shame in the country … people go out and do their duty and to no fault of their own, end up homeless,” he said. “And then of course the issue of mental illness is one I don’t think gets enough recognition.”

But others argue that allocating funds to improve city parks benefits the community as a whole rather than just small faction.

“My focus was which one of these projects will do the most good for the greatest number of people for the longest term,” said Council Member Tosca Henry. “I do agree with the Parks & Rec Proposal. It addresses more than one segments – it addresses most of the segments of our community.”

Vice Mayor Kyla Allen said in her two and a half years on city council, this was one of the toughest decisions she’s ever witnessed.

Allen, who was once homeless herself, had this to say:

“I lived in a hotel with a less than 1-year-old child. It was a traumatic event. It was extremely hard. I understand the passion and I understand the emotion that goes with that … but as a council member I am contingent to serve the entire population, not just a small category of the population. And if I can do that with the information that’s put in front of me, that’s what I need to do.”