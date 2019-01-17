Inaugural AIA state girls wrestling tournament to be held along with D-III and IV boys tourneys

On Wednesday the AIA announced the schedule for their inaugural state girls wrestling tournament.

This year there will be one tournament, as opposed to the different divisions that the boys compete in.

It will be a one day competition, held on Friday Feb. 8 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, which until recently was known as the Prescott Valley Events Center).

The day will begin with the weigh-ins at 7:30 a.m. Then at 9:45 a.m. will be round one, round two will be at 11:30 a.m. The semifinals will be at about 3:30 p.m. and then the finals/medal rounds will be at 7:30 p.m.

Camp Verde and Mingus Union are in the Section IV, which will have its inaugural Sections at Winslow on Jan. 26.

The boys Division III and IV state tournaments will be held on Feb. 7-8, also at the Findlay Toyota Center. The boys D-III and IV tournaments will start at 10:30 a.m. on that Thursday and go “all day” and then resume on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. with the medal rounds starting at 7 p.m.