Letter: Get the government open, then work on your wall

Editor:
Abraham Lincoln is turning over in his grave.
We have thousands of federal employee’s who have to go to work each day.
They have to pay for fuel, bus fare, lunch, etc, but have no income. The White House has just forced thousands more back to work with no pay.
Federal workers are now slaves. Work, no pay.
Amendment X111 of our Constitution says it all, Section 1: Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any placer subject to their jurisdiction. Section 2: Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
Trump and the Republicans have taken our country backwards another several hundred years. Come on White House, get the government open, then work on your wall.
O. Vogel
Cottonwood
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Pfalbo 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Quoting the minor repub god, Ronald Reagan, "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem..."
I never considered Ronnie a prophet-- hell, his memory was so bad Nancy had to whisper answers to him from off stage during press conferences.
Regardless, Reagan sure was able to see so clearly into the future that he was able to perfectly predict what republicans and the trump misadministration would be in 2019.