Letter: Get the government open, then work on your wall

Editor:

Abraham Lincoln is turning over in his grave.

We have thousands of federal employee’s who have to go to work each day.

They have to pay for fuel, bus fare, lunch, etc, but have no income. The White House has just forced thousands more back to work with no pay.

Federal workers are now slaves. Work, no pay.

Amendment X111 of our Constitution says it all, Section 1: Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any placer subject to their jurisdiction. Section 2: Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

Trump and the Republicans have taken our country backwards another several hundred years. Come on White House, get the government open, then work on your wall.

O. Vogel

Cottonwood