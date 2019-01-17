No. 9 Badgers shut out rival Mingus boys soccer 2-nil

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The No. 9-ranked Prescott boys soccer team hosted Mingus in a region boys soccer game Wednesday, but the contest didn’t take place like it normally does at Bill Shepard Field.

Heavy rain from Tuesday created poor field conditions at Prescott High School so the game was moved to Mountain Valley Park on an artificial turf field in Prescott Valley.

However, the change didn’t seem to bother Prescott, as they played excellent defense, not allowing a shot on goal, en-route to the 2-0 win over the No. 19 Marauders.

The Badgers got on the board early in the game when Brayden Nelson stepped into a shot from about 15 yards out, in the 15th minute and found the back on the net. After the goal, the Badgers continued to press forward, giving themselves another six shots on goal in the game and Fernando Rodriguez found the back of the net in the 65th minute to help seal the win.

“The performance was good,” Prescott head coach Phil Reid said. “We expected them to play (with) a quick combination type play and our game plan was to shut them down early and not allow them to move the ball around and we scored early. We kind of sat back and got comfortable and complacent at the end of the first half and early second half, but then we

The Badgers pressed high for much of the game keeping the pressure on the Marauders as they attempted to build up play in the mid-field. The pressure from Prescott led to many forced turnovers and a control of the possession which appeared to be around 75 percent in favor of the Badgers. The combination of the pressure and turnovers kept the Badgers out of danger and

the Marauders without any shots on goal in the game.

The Badgers and especially their defense stepped up (Wednesday) night, but an evident difference between tonight’s venue and Bill Shepard field was the turf. Playing on turf versus grass makes a difference on feel and touch as well as how the ball moves over the surface. Reid said it was a factor in the game.

“It was a big difference, (since) we haven’t trained on this field,” Coach Reid said. “Just the ball and the roll and having to deal with that is different than having to deal with the grass where the bounce is nice and soft. Your foot feels different when your running on turf instead of grass, it’s a lot harder, but they adjusted and we won so I’m happy with that.”

UP NEXT

The Badgers (6-2-1, 1-0-0 Grand Canyon) will be back in action on the road Friday, Jan. 18, against No. 2 Flagstaff at 3 p.m.

Mingus (3-3-1, 0-1-1 Grand Canyon) will play next against Seton Catholic at home on Friday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.

Chris Whitcomb is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @AZChris32. Email him at cwhitcomb@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.