Obituary: Eleanor Grace Richards 1922-2019

Eleanor Grace Richards, 96, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Jan. 8, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gracie, as her family and friends affectionately called her, was born to Otis Perry Crose and Mary Linda (Blanche) Godac Crose, in Prescott, Arizona, Sept. 20, 1922.



When she was growing up, she and her brothers and sister would come from Prescott and spend summers with her Aunt Rose and Uncle Jim Ralston, where they owned and operated the Apache Maid Ranch on the Mogollon Rim.



Gracie grew up and attended school in Prescott, Arizona.



After she married, Gracie lived most of her life in the Verde Valley.

She and her husband, Kenneth Richards, owned and operated the Buckaroo Buffet in downtown Cottonwood for many years.

She was known as one of the prettiest women in the Verde Valley.





She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Leslie Otis Crose, William Howard Crose, Robert Franklin Crose, (Twin) Edward Raymond Crose; and sister, Margaret Gladys Crose Taylor; and her daughter, Rita Louise Mann.







She is survived by two grandsons, Destry Lind of Alaska, and Trevor Williams of California; nieces, Billie J. Helm of Camp Verde, Arizona, Mary Linda Heydorn (Willie) of Clinton, Utah, Debra Lee Pearson (Ron) of Clarkdale, Arizona; and nephews, Robert Wayne Crose of Santa Rosa, California, and Kenneth Zane Taylor of Clearfield, Utah.



A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019.



Family contacts are Billie J. Helm 928-567-3108 and Debra Pearson 928-821-1957.



Information provided by survivors.