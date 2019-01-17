Own goal dooms Mingus girls in rainy loss to No. 5 Prescott

COTTONWOOD – Prescott girls soccer held on to win their rain soaked top 10 battle at Mingus Union.

The No. 5 Badgers (11-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon Region) beat then No. 9 Mingus 1-0 (5-2-0, 0-2) on Tuesday night.

The Badgers scored in the ninth minute on a Marauder own goal off of a cross from junior forward Lily Jensen.

Mingus head coach Calvin Behlow said it’s tough to lose on an own goal and he’s proud of the Marauders.

“That’s a great team, they possess the ball well, they know their positions, they never really lose their shape,” Behlow said. “We didn’t do much offensively, we did a great job defensively. It’s a heart breaker to lose, to lose to a better team but to lose on an own goal kinda just stinks.”

In Wednesday’s updated rankings, the Marauders fell to No. 12 while the Badgers remained fifth.

“There were good moments, some tricky moments at the end where we almost let them back in the game, a letdown in the back, but we’re trying new players at different spots, we’re really trying to prepare for postseason if we can make it to State,” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “But overall coming to Mingus and playing is never easy.”

Although it rained or at least sprinkled the whole game, it was on the Marauders’ artificial turf pitch.

“Oh that was horrible (laughs),” Campuzano said about the rain. “I preach firm passes, passes to feet, hard passes and then today when you saw them doing that the ball was flying 20 yards past people. So it got a little tricky, a little hard I was happy to play on turf though, we love turf because our home field is a swamp right now. For the most part it’s good, we were just over hitting passes because it was wet but other than that we were fine.”

After a few awkward passes early on the players adjusted.

“It changed the speed, the ball skipped so much that nothing was really comfortable,” Behlow said about the rain. “So that changed the game a lot.”

Campuzano said Mingus junior goalkeeper Zoey Arwine came up big on two or three saves.

“So if that doesn’t happen then the score looks a little more lopsided but all we have to keep doing is seeing these games out and winning,” Campuzano said. “We were under control most of the time, they had a couple opportunities break downs in our defense, but for the most part I think we played well, controlled the game and got a lot of new players some time.”

The victory was Prescott’s second straight after losing 5-1 at No. 1 Thunderbird.

The Marauders went 4-0-0 during the fall semester, doubling their regular season win total of a year ago but are 1-2-0 so far in 2019. They lost on Jan. 10 at Mohave, 4-2 when they gave up some late goals

“The Mohave game was a really tough loss, we were up 2-1 with like 10 minutes left to go and then the ref just started making some crazy calls, he couldn’t control the game,” Behlow said. “They got another goal to tie it and then I decided I didn’t want to play for a tie, it was cold, it was a long drive home and they started at 6 instead of 5 and so I just said ‘we’re going to push people forward’ and we ended up giving up another goal. They scored with like a minute left. We were out of it after that. The referee just really takes you out of that game. It’s hard to go up there and play with him.”

UP NEXT

Mingus travels to No. 10 Seton Catholic Prep on Friday for the first leg of a two game road swing. Their next home game is Jan. 24 against No. 37 Coconino at 5 p.m.

