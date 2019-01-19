CV girls basketball rebounds with second straight in over Sedona

SEDONA — Once again Camp Verde High girls basketball rebounded after a loss, this time dispatching rival Sedona Red Rock.

The No. 14 Cowboys (12-7, 3-2 Central) beat the No. 31 Scorpions 57-31 but not in as dominant a fashion as their game last month.

“We played very lethargic,” CV head coach Mark Showers said.

The Scorpions have lost five in a row and eight regular season games in a row.

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking and working on playing at a higher intensity level and we just have to keep working at it,” Showers said.

In their last game against Sedona Red Rock, the Cowboys won 55-11.

Showers said they might have underestimated the Scorpions after last game.

“Possibly, but that’s part of playing any team sport, you have to play at a high level every game,” Showers said.

Camp Verde led 9-4 after first quarter and 22-16 at the half. With 5:44 left in the third they got the lead to double digits.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Basketball Sedona Red Rock 011819 Camp Verde girls and boys basketball traveled to Sedona Red Rock on Jan. 18, sweeping the Scorpions. VVN/James Kelley

Although the Cowboys led 36-23 after three quarters, the Scorpions pulled within six points before CV pulled away.

“I think we struggled a little bit, we need to get a little bit more chemistry on the court but I think we did pretty good overall,” CV junior point guard Tanna Decker said.

Junior center Jacy Finley led the way with 20 points and freshman guard Shelly Warfield had 12.

After losing by 44 points in Camp Verde, SRR played tougher.

“They look a lot different, they worked harder, they executed better and they certainly weren’t afraid of us,” Showers said. “They came right at us.”

The Scorpions finished second in the state last year but lost a lot, like region player of the year Liza Westervelt and 2A coach of the year Dave Moncibaez.

The win in December snapped their six game losing streak to the Scorpions. It’s the first time the Cowboys have swept the regular season series against Sedona Red Rock since 2014-15

“I love it,” Decker said. “I mean I’ve been waiting to beat them. I wish we could have beat them when they were better but it just feels good to finally beat them.”

Decker thought the home court helped the Scorpions out a lot.

“I think that was this home court advantage, I mean they came out and really showed that they wanted to play,” Decker.

In their last game, the Cowboys lost 52-42 at No. 10 Scottsdale Prep.

“Let me give you two stats and that will tell the whole story: we shot 24 percent from the field and they shot 50 percent from the field,” Showers said. “That was the difference in the game.”

The Cowboys’ next game is Tuesday at No. 40 North Pointe Prep. Their next home game is Saturday against No. 6 Valley Lutheran at 4:30 p.m.