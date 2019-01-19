Flagstaff Family Care expands medical services to Sedona

A new medical office has opened in Sedona featuring a family doctor, family nurse and behavioral health and chronic-care management services.

Flagstaff Family Care of Sedona opened the new office at 1890 W. SR89A, Suite D, just north of the Bashas’ parking lot. Patients will be seen by Dr. Mary Porvaznik, M.D. and Laurel Hatfield, RN, BSN, MSN,FNP-C.

“We are the only privately owned BNCQA recognized Patient Centered Medical Home in the Verde Valley,” they said.

To be certified as a Patient Centered Medical Home, Site Manager Amy Miller said the medical office had to meet a certain standards of quality. The focus is also on making patients as healthy as possible to avoid unnecessary illnesses with a big focus on preventative care.

The medical office offers same-day appointments and many times a person will be seen within hours, Miller said.

“Our providers can see you for well woman exams, birth control and treat children and adults. We see the whole family,” they said. The office takes most insurances.

Flagstaff Family Care in Sedona is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the offices in Flagstaff are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Patients can go to any of the offices.