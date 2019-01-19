Last second shot leads Badgers past Marauders

PRESCOTT — After being up by as many as eight in the fourth period, the Badgers found themselves inbounding the ball with 14.3 seconds remaining, needing a score to break a 37-37 tie with the Mingus Marauders.

It was sophomore Kira Reily who answered the bell.

The Badgers inbounded from just beyond half-court and the play out of the timeout looked to have been drawn up for Hollie Dalton, who missed an elbow jump shot, but Reily was able to gather in the offensive rebound before scoring and drawing the foul. Her bucket would stand as the winning shot, securing the Badgers’ victory 39-37.

Reily said she had a lot on her mind when she had an opportunity to win the game but hopes this will help them as the season progresses.

“The last game they beat us by a couple of points and I knew this would mean a lot to the team if we beat them this time, and hopefully this gives us energy or a little bit of boost for our next game,” Reily said.

This was the second meeting of the season between the Marauders and the Badgers and both games were close coming down to the final minutes. In the first meeting at Mingus, the Badgers ended up losing a close game, 43-37, but Friday night they were able to make some adjustments and pick up the winning basket late.

“(Coach) wanted us to be more patient with the ball on offense (in this game) because we rush the ball a lot and on defense (she wanted us) staying low and getting front of the screens,” Reily said.

This game was the second straight for the Badgers that saw them give up a late lead in the fourth quarter. In their last game against Mohave on Tuesday, the Badgers were up by six points late in the game and needed a last second shot by Reily to force overtime, but they eventually ended up losing the game by five.

Friday night, the late run by Mingus seemed to be a mirror image of what happened against Mohave on Tuesday, with Reily saying patience is the key to preventing these comebacks.

“I think we get too excited and we’re not patient enough with the ball (late in the game),” Reily said. “We tend to turn it over and that’s how they get all of their points.”

As for the turnovers, it was equally high on both sides with the Badgers finishing with 13 and the Marauders finishing with 12.

For the Badgers, it was the leading scorers that once again led the way, as Reily had 13 points, but struggled with her free throws, shooting 1-5, and Dalton followed right behind her with 10.

In the victory, Prescott moves to 5-8 on the season and 3-4 in the Grand Canyon region which has them currently in fourth place.