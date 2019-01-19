Letter: Questionable decisions by Camp Verde Town Council

Editor:

Camp Verde Town Council did a grave injustice to a great volunteer Wednesday evening. B. J. Davis has been a valued volunteer in several positions and groups including the CV Business Alliance and currently serving as the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Councilor Joe Butner argued that it could be a conflict of interest by being on both the P&Z and the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, but that is a bogus argument since the appointment to P & Z was first on the agenda and so all they had to do was not reappoint him to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

Why no one from the council could see that is a mystery. Camp Verde has lost a valued volunteer in B. J. Davis and I hope he will be gracious enough to overlook this injustice and keep helping our community in any way he can.

Jim Hisrich was also up for reappointment and although quiet by nature he has always brought up good points in discussing agenda items and he worked hard during the meetings on the new General Plan.

He will be missed also.

Bruce M George

Planning and Zoning Member

Board of Adjust/Appeals Member