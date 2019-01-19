Mingus boys escape at Prescott

PRESCOTT — OK, so Prescott’s boys basketball team has endured a challenging 2018-19 season.

But that doesn’t mean that the Badgers haven’t been playing well against a difficult schedule. They simply need more time to develop under first-year coach Travis Stedman.

In a Grand Canyon region tilt Friday, Jan. 18, at the dome gym, 4A No. 22-ranked Mingus escaped with a 65-61 victory over Prescott thanks to some sharp shooting behind the 3-point arc and a solid 16 of 20 performance from the free-throw line in the second half.

“We don’t go into a game as a rebuilding thing – we go into a game as to get better and put the best product we can possibly put on the floor every single night,” Stedman said of his Badgers. “That never changes.”

Mingus was led by Chaz Taylor, who registered a game-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Chase Saczalski followed with 19 points, two boards, three assists and a steal.

Taylor drilled three 3-pointers, and Saczalski netted four. The Marauders converted nine treys total.

Although Prescott has now lost seven of its last eight games, dropping its record to 2-11 and 2-5 in region play, the Badgers didn’t back down against a more experienced Mingus bunch.

Junior post Korey Schwartz notched a double-double of 20 points – 18 of which came in the second half – and 15 rebounds. Freshman phenomenon Jason Parent added 20 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Parent also had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

On Friday, the Badgers were hoping for a repeat performance against Mingus. On Dec. 11 in Cottonwood, Prescott knocked off the Marauders, 65-48, in their first meeting.

“Our mentality is definitely just going for it and trying to win every game, and just play our hardest,” Schwartz said. “We gave their two shooters [Taylor and Saczalski] too many open looks in the first half, and in the second half we did a lot better job on them.”

The Marauders have now won four of their past five games to move to 7-5 and 5-2, putting them in a good position to contend with region frontrunner Lee Williams. The Volunteers beat Coconino on Friday and they sport a 6-1 mark in the league.

“Our goal is to win the section [region], and to do that, we’ve got to win out – and probably a little help wouldn’t hurt, too,” Mingus coach Dave Beery said. “There’s nothing for sure in our section [region] this year.”

If Mingus wins its next three games against Coconino, Flagstaff and Mohave, the Marauders would have plenty to play for in their regular-season finale versus Lee Williams Feb. 5 at home.

“The pressure’s definitely on us now, because we basically have to win out for the rest of the season to make it to state,” Taylor said. “But we handled the pressure well, we knew what we needed to do [Friday], and we came out an executed and did what we needed to do to win.”