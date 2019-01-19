Obituary: Ruth Ann Haenny 1927-2018

Ruth Ann Haenny was born in Alliance, Ohio, to Fred and Bertha Haenny on Sept. 27, 1927.



At 91 years of age, she went to sleep peacefully and left us to be with her Lord on Dec. 31, 2018.



During her lifetime, Ruth Ann was a beloved aunt, a teacher both indian schools and local public schools, a Church Secretary at Verde Valley Christian Church, a library volunteer at the Cottonwood Library and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international Honorary Organization for Women Educators.



She was also a charter member of two churches, one in Flagstaff and the other in Cottonwood, Verde Valley Christian Church.



Ruth Ann loved people, especially children. She held a Thanksgiving dinner every year for anyone who wished to come.



She taught in a one-room school, taught middle school math, second grade and team taught, to name only a few of her school positions.

She sang in choirs, served as Sunday School Superintendent, taught Sunday School, ran Vacation Bible School and made sure kids were well taken care of.

Ruth Ann was famous for a number of things including being of diminutive stature and baking amazing Texas Sheet Cake and Sweet and Sticky Pull-aparts.



She volunteered at the Cottonwood Public Library and recently received her 50-year recognition.



She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by many people and groups who were blessed to have her love and support.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m., at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood.



Information provided by survivors.