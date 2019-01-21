Black Market Trust delivers great Gypsy Jazz to Sound Bites Grill

Virtuosic playing, beautiful harmonies and fun interaction with the crowd are what you get with The Black Market Trust Gypsy Jazz Band from Los Angeles. Get ready Sedona for two great nights of toe tapping hi energy music on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday Jan 27, starting at 7 p.m. in Sound Bites Grill Celebrity show room in Uptown Sedona.

The Black Market Trust , who recently signed a deal with Capitol Records, will perform a simple, elegant and well-defined classic sound that you will be tapping your toes to.

This American pop/vocal combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European fire and energy of gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Through their handsome vocals and timeless melodies, the band fuses unforgettable classics with elements of pop.

Merging their love of everything from The Mills Brothers to The Beach Boys, Sinatra to Lennon/McCartney, the band has arranged lead, and - part vocal harmony lines to many of the Great American Songbook standards. Be transported as they meld two distinctly different vibes- one of a gypsy campfire, the other a slick metropolitan nightclub- into a cohesive, stylish sound.

Since the 2012 release of their all instrumental debut album “The Black Market Trust,” a milestone in the genre of gypsy jazz, the band has gone on to record two more albums, maintain a busy touring schedule, and have their music featured on TV shows like the ABC television series “Happy Endings” and the Hulu original program “Casual.”

The band features the Django Reinhardt inspired gypsy sound of acoustic instruments, and infuses classics from the Great American Songbook with intricate vocal harmonies inspired by The Beach Boys, and other artists influential to the group.

The five members consist of Jeffrey Scott Radaich, Chris Irwin, Brian Netzley, Brandon Laws and Nick Coventry imbue the album with an obvious love of music and contagious, upbeat, toe tapping joy.

The lead guitarist Jeffrey Scott Radaich has gained notoriety for his songwriting, as well as his technical prowess and musicality. He has been touted as one of the most innovative and influential American acoustic gypsy jazz guitarists today.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. both evenings.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in Sedona.

For more information and full calendar of events visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713.