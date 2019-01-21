Deal James highlights week of music at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night listening to Rick Busbea, Jan 23, 7-10 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you, “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.”

Sedona’s Best Open Mic has entered into its fifth year and is running strong. Vino Di Sedona and Dan Rice teamed up in January of 2015 to bring an open mic to Sedona and it’s been a total success at creating a fun night for locals and visitors to get together and play, or listen to, a variety of artists. Open Mic is every Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes an outstanding artist new to the Sedona and Verde Valley music scene, Deal James, Jan 25, 7-10 p.m. Deal James is his real name, and he’s is a singer-songwriter, and recording artist, who moved to South Florida from St. Louis in 2013. He took the scene by storm with an array of original songs such as “Take Your Medicine” and “Dig In.”

Saturday Wine Tasting on Jan 26, is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past.

Saturday night, Jan. 26, brings Sedona sensation Robin Miller, 7-10 p.m. Robin Miller is adored for his gutsy blues and power rock guitar playing, as well as his singing and his prolific songwriting, honed by over 40 years of professional experience. His love of playing and singing is contagious. He’s a diverse musician who incorporates many styles, but his fiery guitar solos, and his rich and bluesy rock vocals always get the crowd feeling energized.

Jim French is joined by Michael Peters on Sunday-Funday, Jan 27, 6-9 p.m. Jim French is a singer-songwriter and guitar player, who does originals and classic rock. Michael Peters plays guitar and sings, doing a mixture of classic rock, country and blues. Together they cover a wide spectrum of music and enhance each other in their vocal harmonies and guitar picking.

The amazing Tim Young moves to Music Monday. This singer-songwriter and guitarist plays upbeat music that you can tap your feet to on Jan 28, 6-9 p.m. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CDs.

Instrumentally, Tim is a standout rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Enjoy the songs of Frank Sinatra performed by Bobby Myhre at Vino Di Sedona Jan 29, 6-9 p.m. “When Bobby sings, he sounds like a young Frank Sinatra, and is one of the best singers I heard or hired” said Arizona and California nightclub owner Keya Tehrani. Bobby has a repertoire of 300 songs including Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Irving Berlin, and of course, Frank Sinatra.