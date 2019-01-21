Sedona Camera Club to present ‘AnimalScapes’ with Ron Niebrugge

Professional photographer Ron Niebrugge will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Niebrugge will kick off the meeting with “AnimalScapes.” He will talk about the techniques and strategies he uses to combine his two favorite passions, landscape and wildlife photography.

The resulting images are much different than wildlife images created with long telephoto lenses.

Not only can these techniques make your images unique, but they don’t require big expensive lenses; these concepts can even be applied to a cell phone camera.

After a break, Ron will present “Alaska!”. Ron has spent more than 40 years exploring and photographing Alaska and will share his favorite locations and tips for photographing them.

If you have never been to Alaska, or have been many times and are looking for something new and different, then this presentation is for you. Even well known destinations like Denali National Park can be challenging to photograph, and Ron’s tips will improve your chances of success.

In 2002 Ron and his wife Janine decided to follow his passion for photography on a full time basis - leaving comfortable corporate jobs for the unknown life of a professional photographer.



Niebrugge Images, LLC was born and Ron has never looked back. Ron’s images have caught the attention of many and his clients include National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, Walt Disney World, Smithsonian, National Park Service, US Forest Service, Sony, Ford and Holland America.

Ron’s images have appeared in many books and publications including Sunset, Alaska Magazine, Audubon, Sierra Club calendars, Country and Fortune Magazine.

Several years ago Ron decided to share his passion of photography by offering photo tours and workshops.

Over the years this has evolved and Ron now offers tours throughout the US and guides tours for others internationally including six separate trips to Antarctica. Today he offers guided and unguided photo tours. Visit the website at alaska-photo-tours.com.

The last couple of years Ron and Janine have been creating a desert photography destination on 10 saguaro-stuffed acres in the mountains north of Tucson.

A wide range of birds and mammals visit Desert Photo Retreat. Ron offers permanent blinds for photography and also offers workshops and photo tours. Visit the website at: desert-photo-retreat.com.

To see more of Ron’s photography, visit wildnatureimages.com

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35.



For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go online to sedonacameraclub.org.