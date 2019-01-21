‘The Winter’s Tale’ from Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre premieres Jan. 27

The famous Globe Theatre of London returns to Sedona on Sunday, Jan. 27 in high definition when the Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere of “The Winter’s Tale.”

There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. This special production is part of the full season of Globe on Screen that will be carried here in Sedona, presented by the film festival.

Shakespeare’s Globe on Screen offers audiences a ticket to the best seat in the house from the comfort of their local cinema, and the chance to experience the unique magic of the world-famous Globe Theatre, all captured in high definition and full surround sound.

“The Winter’s Tale” is Shakespeare’s great play of the irrational and inexplicable, illustrating how uncontrollable emotions can range across gender, country, class and age. Its universe is full of monsters, gods and natural disasters with a colossal sweep that takes audiences from the stifling atmosphere of the Sicilian court to the unbuttoned joy of a Bohemian festival.

Staged at the beautiful and iconic Globe Theatre in London, this new production is directed by Blanche McIntyre and stars Will Keen (The Crown, Wolf Hall) as Leontes, Priyanga Burford (W1A, Marcella) as Hermione and Annette Badland (EastEnders, Father Brown) as Old Shepherd.

A reconstruction of an open-air Elizabethan playhouse on the bank of the River Thames, the Globe Theatre has become a significant part of the national and international theatre landscape, celebrating Shakespeare’s transformative impact on the world.

Continuing its popular Globe On Screen series, “The Winter’s Tale” was filmed live at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The Globe on Screen celebrates the power and imagination, the excitement of classic literature. Be transported to the surroundings in which William Shakespeare intended his work to be experienced. The Globe on Screen presents classic works in an imaginative, skillful and accessible style that honors Shakespeare and his fellow playwrights’ language and intentions, in a reconstruction of the house that Shakespeare built, while projecting their work through a 21st-century lens.

This is the definitive Shakespeare experience. Get closer to the action than ever before, experience the magic of the world famous Globe that yearly draws thousands of theatre lovers from around the world.

“The Winter’s Tale” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.