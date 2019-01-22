Obituary: John (Jack) Hurley

John (Jack) Hurley, 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2019, at his home, with his long-time friend, Shirley, at his side.
Jack was a big man and had a large personality and a large heart that loved many.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Jack on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
