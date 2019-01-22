Yavapai College Board New Members Sworn In

Two members of the Yavapai College District Governing Board were sworn in during a special meeting of that body on Tuesday, January 15.

New member Paul Chevalier, representing District 3 (which includes Sedona); and returning member Ray Sigafoos, who represents District 1 (including Prescott); were sworn in by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter. Sigafoos, who has served on the DGB for 14 years, was elected to again serve as Board Chair.

Board member Steve Irwin, representing District 5 (which includes Prescott Valley), was elected Board Secretary. Representatives of the DGB serve six-year terms, though both roles as officers represent a one-year term. Chevalier, who was elected to replace Dr. Connie Harris on the DGB, served as chair of the Yavapai College Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee from 2014-16.

He has also served as Chair of the Sedona Arts & Culture Commission and Chair of the Sedona Community Foundation. Sigafoos has worked as a licensed Certified Public Accountant since 1971, and has at various times served on the boards of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Phippen Museum, and the Yavapai Community Hospital Association.

Please visit www.yc.edu/dgb for more information and a schedule of upcoming meetings.

--Information provided by Yavapai College