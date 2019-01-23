Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Jan. 23, 2019

The view from SW of Rogers Lake, looking to the NE, on a very wintry day last February.

I tried to get the reflection of the San Francisco Peaks on the lake, but I was running out of airspace below me and decided that I was low enough. So did a few runs at this altitude taking the series of shots. The lake was home to many yachts back in the 40’s, and 50’s and then at some moment in time it was drained. I can picture me on a 30’ yacht, in the summer taking beauty like this in … oh well, things change and I can view the beauty from my aerial tripod and put myself back in time.

Another day of learning and work … going well and One even gave me some assistance this afternoon when she curled up in my lap and took an hour nap … I did too. Fun day coming up and need to wrap the day soon it will start again with a minimum of six shots of espresso to crank my mind and body into action. Currently using Maui Mokka for the morning nectar and it has a wonderful chocolate overtone.

This is sure short … a fried mind methinks … kind of an overload this evening!

Have a wonderful day, keep breathing and smiling and be kind to those you meet and greet.

Cheers

Ted

Give me a few friends who will love me for what I am;

and keep ever burning before my vagrant steps the kindly light of hope.

And though age and infirmity overtake me, and I come not within

sight of the castle of my dreams, teach me still to be thankful for life;

and for time’s olden memories that are good and sweet; and may

the evenings twilight find me gentle still.

Max Ehrmann