Clarkdale adopts new salary ranges

CLARKDALE -- Some Clarkdale employees are getting a raise amid the state’s minimum wage increase.

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Arizona was raised from $10.50 an hour to $11 an hour. The state’s minimum wage has increased incrementally each year since 2017 after voters passed the Fair Wages & Healthy Wages Act in 2016. One employee is directly affected by the minimum wage change

Because of this, Clarkdale staff said it is was necessary to update the town’s current salary ranges to comply with the change.

“This will ensure that the Town continues to offer competitive starting wages when recruiting new staff,” the staff report states.

Effective Feb. 3, five employees will see an increase to their pay. This will result in a total budget increase of $2,505.26.

The starting salary range for the town manager position will also see an increase. Clarkdale began the recruiting process for a new town manager late last year. They hired the recruiting firm Novak Consulting Group in October. Cottonwood City Council used the same firm in their city manager search.

“The approved, starting, salary range for the new town manager is set to be advertised at $92,500 to $118,000,” the staff report states. “The proposed change to the salary range for the town manager will result in a new starting rate of $94,177.18 which is higher than the minimum amount set by council during the Nov., 2018 meeting with Novak Consulting Group.”

Council approved a new proposed salary between $94,117.18 and $119,500.

Clarkdale Council absorbs Board of Adjustment responsibilities

Clarkdale Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday allowing council to absorb the responsibilities of the Board of Adjustments.

The issue first came up during a Nov. 27, 2018 special council meeting when it was noted that members wanted to serve on boards with more active roles.



Council has in the past served as the Board of Adjustment. In June, 1998, the town decided to designate a separate board.

Clarkdale Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. They are meeting at the Clarkdale Police Annex at 49 N. Ninth St. while the Clark Memorial Clubhouse undergoes renovations.

Visit https://www.clarkdale.az.gov/your_government/mayor_and_council/your_government/agendas_and_minutes.phpfor agendas and minutes.

Changes to Clarkdale’s landscape ordinance under consideration

The Town of Clarkdale Planning Commission is recommending an update to Chapter Nine of the Clarkdale Zoning Code related to Landscape Design Standards.

The recommended changes strengthen the incorporation of sustainable landscaping concepts into landscape plans for commercial and multi-family projects and encourage preservation of existing landscaping.

The update to the code includes amendments to the approved plant list to allow flexibility in landscape design.

The amended code is available for review on the Town’s website at Landscape Design Standards Draft Changes.

Comments and questions may be submitted to Beth Escobar, Planning Manager at 928-639-2500 or beth.escobar@clarkdale.az.gov.

The proposed changes are tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by Clarkdale Town Council on Tuesday, March 12th at 6 p.m.

--Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale