Dean James Perey earns national award for economic development efforts at Yavapai College Sedona Center

Executive Dean of Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center, Dr. James Perey recently received national recognition in accepting the PACE Economic Development Award at the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) CareerTech VISION conference in San Antonio, Texas.

ACTE is the largest national education association in the United States, dedicated to providing educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce. The national winners for the ACTE division of Post-secondary Adult Career Educators (PACE) were announced at an award presentation recognizing outstanding post-secondary leaders in the country.

The PACE Economic Development Award recognized Dr. Perey’s work in creating Career and Technical Education (CTE) partnerships and programs tied directly to the economy.

Dr. Perey led Yavapai College’s $5 million renovation of the Sedona Center, which included building and launching programs in culinary and hotel and restaurant management tied directly to the local economy.

Tourism is a significant sector of the Sedona/Verde Valley economy, and the YC Culinary and Hotel and Restaurant Management programs prepare essential regional workforce. Curricula is designed to include dual enrollment pathways whereby high school students can obtain industry certification upon successful completion of college courses.

In accepting his award, Dr. Perey noted, “I’m pleased to be part of a community and a college that values preparing all students for career success. Developing a competitive workforce is fundamental to the economic vitality of our region.”



Dr. Perey is currently leading a planning process to further improve regional CTE opportunities in the Verde Valley through ongoing program review and alignment with Verde Valley Campus renovations.

Dr. Perey concluded his term as President of the Arizona Occupational Administrator Council in 2018. He continues to serve as a Board member of the Arizona Career and Technical Association, and on the strategic planning committee at Arizona Department of Education CTE division. Dr. Perey is also a member of the Cottonwood Economic Development Council, and teaches graduate courses in Leadership at Northern Arizona University.