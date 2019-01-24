Delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 12

It is time for the annual Yavapai County Treasurer Office’s tax lien sale, which will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12.

There are 3,064 properties listed this year. That is 785 more properties listings than last year’s 2,279, according to the Yavapai County Treasurer’s Office.

“Tax lien sales are a lien that’s sold, not the property, itself, but a lien on the property for delinquent taxes,” Treasurer Ross Jacobs said previously.

This year the county is selling the 2017 taxes.

If a property is delinquent on taxes from two years ago, or earlier, it can result in a lien being placed on a property. The county will place a property in the tax sale if parcels are delinquent on tax payments for 9 to 18 months.

The Feb. 12 tax sale is an online auction at yavapai.arizonataxsale.com.

Arizona Newspaper Association Legislative Consultant Paula Casey thinks it is always important to advertise the sale of a lien on a property.

“There have been cases where people did not know of the lien until a neighbor or acquaintance tells them they saw it in the paper,” Casey said. “Granted, most of the properties listed have had adequate notice to the owners but there is always the few who are caught unaware. The advertising also brings in more buyers and hopefully more money for the counties.”

Casey has been posting tax liens on the ANA aggregated public notice website for at least 10 years and said prospective buyers start calling and emailing weeks before the sales to get the list as soon as it is available.

“Most counties are now posting the notices on their websites. The counties believe that the more exposure they get, the more buyers show up,” Casey said.