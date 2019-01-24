Letter: OK Trump supporters, who you gonna believe?

Editor:

2016: Trump claims in campaign speeches he is going to build a wall. A big beautiful wall. And Mexico will pay for it. Rally after rally Trump asks his audience “what are we gonna build?” “A wall!” they shout. “Who’s gonna pay for it?” “Mexico!” they parrot back.

2017: Despite Republicans holding majorities in both houses and the White House there has been no funding for Trump’s wall. The wall Mexico was supposed to pay for. Trump’s party can’t find the votes.

2018 December 11: Trump tells Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi he would be proud to shut down the government over funding for the wall (that Mexico was supposed to pay for). He told the leaders that he will own it, and he wouldn’t blame Democrats.

2018 December 19: Democrats and Republicans agree on a stop gap funding bill that does not include $5 billion for a wall (that Mexico was supposed to pay for). Majority whip John Cornyn indicated Trump would sign the bill with a willingness to soften his stance on shutting down the government.

2018 December 19: Ann Coulter called Trump “gutless”; Rush Limbaugh said Trump” got nothing and the Democrats got everything, including the House”.

2018 December 20: Speaker Paul Ryan announces Trump will not sign the stop-gap spending bill passed by both the House and the Senate, and Trump shuts down the government. Trump blames Democrats for the shutdown.

So, Trump supporters, if you were listening to any of the mainstream TV stations you would have heard all the above unfolding right in front of you. If you only watch Hannity or Coulter or Limbaugh, not so much. Donald Trump wants to ask you one big question: “Who you gonna believe, me or your lyin’ ears?”

Bob Burke

Lake Montezuma