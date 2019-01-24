NAU giving federal workers free hoops tickets

On Wednesday Northern Arizona University announced that they will be giving out free men’s basketball tickets to federal workers.
They are eligible to receive two free tickets, with an ID, for Monday’s game against Southern Utah. The Lumberjacks host the Thunderbirds at noon.
NAU is 5-12 and 3-4 in the Big Sky this year but won their last game, defeating Portland State 82-75 at home. The Lumberjacks’ last two losses were by a combined four points, including their game at SUU, an 84-82 setback.
NAU’s next home game is Saturday at 6 p.m. against Northern Colorado.
