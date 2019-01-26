Letter: Indeed, a man is only as good as his word

Editor:
We want to say “thank you” Bob Burke for his letter to the editor on January 25, 2019, titled “OK Trump supporters, who you gonna believe?”
PLEASE REMEMBER: “A man is only as good as his word” “Mexico will pay for the wall”
Ray & Nancy Floyd
Camp Verde
More like this story
- Letter: OK Trump supporters, who you gonna believe?
- Letter: General Jim Mattis’ words should chill us all and drive us to immediate action
- Letter: Donald Trump’s view of America is deplorable
- Letter: Congress only needs to supply the rope: Trump will hang himself
- Letter: Are you still comfortable having Donald Trump as president
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.