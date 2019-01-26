Letter: Why not solve problem of lamp posts getting knocked over?

Editor:

We’ve lived in Clarkdale going on five years.

In those five years we’ve seen many light posts knocked over by different types of vehicles from cars to tractor trailers.

I have a couple of ideas:

• First move the street lights back on the other side of the sidewalks or how about putting the lights in the center of the traffic circle like in other states we have traveled in?

At this writing, there are two lamp posts laying on the ground and are the same ones that were knocked over less than a year ago.

Just think if someone was walking there at that moment.

Tom Curtis

Clarkdale