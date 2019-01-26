Obituary: Jeanne Archey 1941-2019

Jeanne Archey, 77, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 14, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1941, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Edward E. Archey Sr. and Leah Archey.



Jeanne attended Notre Dame Grammar School, St. Joseph’s High in Pittsfield and Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and received her bachelor’s degree.



Jeanne worked and retired as a teacher of BOCES of New York State.



Jeanne was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leah; and sisters, Gladys Hajicek (nee Archey) and Joan Monterosso (nee Archey). She is survived by her brothers, Edward E. Archey Jr. (Donna) of Troy, Michigan, Richard J. Archey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Lawrence Archey (Susan) of Springfield, Massachusetts; and sisters, Regina Decker (nee Archey) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Patricia Archey of Worcester, Massachusetts.



Services were held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



