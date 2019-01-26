Obituary: Mary Ellen Butler 1924-2019

Mary Ellen Butler, 94, of Cottonwood, Arizona, ran into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 21, 2019.

She was born on March 17, 1924, in Baltimore, Maryland, to George and Ruth Summers.

Mary retired from Sears and was a proud Hospice volunteer.

Her Lord and family were everything to her. Mary was a beautiful, Godly woman who will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by husbands, Richard Florida and Maurice Butler.

She is survived by son, Richard Florida of Flagstaff; daughters, Maureen Leahy (Bob) of Cottonwood and Sandra Tabeling of Cottonwood; grandchildren, Rick Vinson (Sarah), Levi Florida (Audie), and Brandi Schwartz; great-grandchildren, Travis Vinson, Allen Vinson, Sophia Vinson, Sacha Vinson, Aspen Sargent, Autumn Sargent and Kolt Florida; great-great-grandson, Brandt Vinson; and lots of nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.