Sports briefs: Camp Verde basketball teams, Mingus soccer teams win, MUHS girls basketball loses

Camp Verde High boys basketball avenged their loss to Glendale Prep on Friday night.

The No. 14 Cowboys (21-3, 8-1 Central) beat No. 20 GP 47-46 on the road. On Jan. 19 the Griffins snapped CV’s nine game win streak with a 73-61 victory in Camp Verde.

With three games to go in the regular season, Camp Verde leads the region by two games in the loss column over Glendale Prep. CV (8-1) has a better conference record than the Griffins, who are 10-4 in 2A play.

Camp Verde’s next game is Tuesday at No. 25 NPA. Their next home game is Friday against No. 23 Scottsdale Prep at 7 p.m.

CV girls get revenge at Glendale Prep

Camp Verde High girls basketball avenged their loss to Glendale Prep with a blow out.

The No. 16 Cowboys (14-8, 5-3 Central) bested No. 13 Glendale Prep 55-36 on Friday night on the road. On Jan. 19 the Griffins beat the Cowboys 53-48 in Camp Verde.

On Tuesday the Cowboys beat No. 40 North Pointe Prep 66-16.

Camp Verde’s next game is Tuesday at No. 27 Northland Prep. Their next home game is Friday against No. 9 Scottsdale Prep at 5:30 p.m.

Mingus boys hoops sweeps Bradshaw

Mingus Union boys basketball won their top 21 showdown at Bradshaw Mountain on Friday night.

The No. 20 Marauders (12-10, 6-2 Grand Canyon) topped the No. 21 Bears 43-37 on the road to win their second straight. MUHS has also won five of their last six.

The Marauders swept the regular season series against BM, beating the Bears 55-50 at home in December.

The win moves Mingus Union into a tie for first place in the Grand Canyon Region with No. 17 Lee Williams, though the Volunteers beat the Marauders in Kingman.

Mingus Union’s next game is Tuesday night when they host No. 27 Coconino.

Marauder boys soccer ends winless spell

Mingus Union boys soccer snapped their three-game winless streak with a comfortable win at Coconino on Friday.

The No. 20 Marauders (4-4-1, 1-2-1 Grand Canyon) beat the No. 42 Panthers 3-0. MUHS had lost two in a row heading into the game.

Mingus Union’s next game is Monday when they host No. 43 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep at 5 p.m.

Mingus girls soccer bounces back

No. 19 Mingus Union girls soccer snapped their losing streak on Wednesday at home.

The Marauders (6-4, 1-3 Grand Canyon) beat No. 37 Coconino 6-1.

Mingus Union hadn’t won since Jan. 8.

The Marauders next game is Tuesday at No. 5 Flagstaff. Their last home game is Thursday against No. 20 Lee Williams.

BM routs Mingus girls basketball

Mingus girls basketball lost at Bradshaw Mountain to drop their fifth straight.

The No. 38 Marauders fell 57-25 to the No. 15 Bears.

Mingus Union’s next game is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at home against No. 21 Coconino.

AIA adds football open division

On Tuesday the AIA voted to add an open division tournament for the 2019 season.

The top eight teams in the 4A, 5A and 6A will compete for the “state championship.” The 4A, 5A and 6A tournament winners will be known as “conference champions.”

The AIA will use MaxPreps’ rankings to pick the open division teams. In 2018 Mingus Union finished 49th in the rankings and No. 8 in the 4A.

California is the only other state with an open division in football.