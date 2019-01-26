Team KC’s earns state titles and world rankings

KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do just wrapped up the 2018 sport karate tournament season with an incredible display of excellence across the board.



Team KC’s has most if its students compete across the state of Arizona in the AZMARRS Tournament Circuit. At the Arizona State Championship, held on January 12th, KC’s represented by sending 17 State Top 8 Ranked Competitors to the tournament, that was held in Gilbert.



After the final results were in, 12 students from KC’s became State Champion, winning in 25 different divisions – from sparring to musical forms and weapons. KC’s State Champion roster includes a Dad with his two daughters and a Mom with her two daughters. It’s definitely a family affair at KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do.



Not only is this championship success continuing a long line of tradition for the school in this way, but Team KC’s also leveled up in the 2018 season by also fielding a four-member National Travel Team.

The KC’s National Travel Team competes on the NASKA World Tour Circuit in the elite AA Divisions. NASKA is the premier league

for sport martial arts in the world and, in the team’s inaugural season, had two members, Christopher Conover (Age 16) and Davis Hinton (Age 13), become ranked in the World Top Ten.

It typically takes two full seasons to achieve World Top Ten ranking in NASKA and these KC’s competitors found great success after only competing in 6 out of the 13 available world tour events.



“This accomplishment in one short year speaks volumes about their talent, hard work and commitment, and is a credit to our small town and the entire state, really. There are only about six kids from Arizona who compete at this world champion elite level,” said Team Coordinator Karen Conover.

The boys’ travels have taken them from coast to coast and included cities such as Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta, to name a few.

In addition to their training at KC’s, both boys are coached by World Champions, and they strive to hit new heights in the 2019 season by completing the entire world tour.



To help them reach their goals, KC’s National Team is currently seeking Corporate Sponsors for the 2019 Season. If you’d like to get involved in supporting the team, contact KC’s at (928) 634-5165 for more information.