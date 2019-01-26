Vandalism plagues Cottonwood- Oak Creek

Cottonwood-Oak Creek school campuses have seen an increase in vandalism, said C-OC Superintendent Steve King.

“Every one of your schools, Mountain View Prep, Oak Creek School, Cottonwood Community School, and Dr. Daniel Bright have all been hit by broken windows, graffiti, stolen sports equipment, and general destruction and theft,” King wrote in a letter to parents last week.

King said he is asking assistance in keeping the schools clean, safe and healthy.

According to King, the incidents are costing the district money and are a distraction.

He said the vandalism is happening mostly late at night and on weekends between 10 p.m. and midnight with some suspects returning the next day.

“Their work is discovered in the early morning hours, leaving little time to get the mess cleaned up before the children arrive,” he said.

King said many of the offenders have been caught. Some of them were adults. “Thanks to the skillful and collaborative work of our partner law enforcement agencies,” said King.

“One adult has been sentenced to four months in jail, and two more are awaiting sentencing for some of these crimes,” King said.

Three juveniles were also arrested, King said. He said the school’s video cameras played a major role in the suspects’ identification.

“They will face increasing challenges in their lives; I hope they will be learning experiences for them. They are still our kids,” King said.

According to King, C-OC has an open-campus policy during non-school hours and he encourages the use of the facilities for “healthy recreational activities.”

“Our basketball courts, fields and playground are there for our community, and families and citizens of are welcome to partake in their use,” he said.