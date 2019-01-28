Feb. 14 is deadline to declare candidacy for VOCA Board of directors

The Village of Oakcreek Association (VOCA) announces that applications are being accepted for the Board of Directors ballot.

There are five positions to be filled in the April 20, 2019 election.

Three terms are for three years, one term is for two years and one term is for one year.

Terms will be assigned based on number of votes received.

Following the election, the board will be comprised of seven directors.

The requirements of office are that a director:

(1) be an active member (owner) of VOCA in good standing (no fines or unpaid dues outstanding).

(2) a resident of the State of Arizona.

If you meet the requirements and are interested in contributing your talents to our community, please request an application in person at the VOCA Administration Office located at 690 Bell Rock Blvd. or by email at info@vocaonline.com.

Your completed application, a recent photo and a biographical summary must be received by Thursday, February 14, 2019 in order to be considered for placement on the ballot.

VOCA will be hosting a Meet the Candidates Night on Wednesday, March 13th at 4 p.m.

Your participation is encouraged. This is an opportunity for the VOCA membership to meet you in person prior to voting.

VOCA Board of Directors

Village of Oakcreek Association

690 Bell Rock Blvd. Sedona

(928) 284-1820 www. VOCAonline.com