Film Festival presents ‘In the Parlor’ premiere with special guests Jan. 31

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a special premiere of “In the Parlor: The Final Goodbye” on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This special premiere of “In the Parlor: The Final Goodbye” will feature special guests — including the director/producer of the film — who will be in Sedona to host Q&A discussions after the screening.

“In the Parlor” is a powerful documentary film examining the growing trend of families caring for their loved ones after death.

Rejecting the mainstream tradition of hiring funeral professionals to care for the deceased, families in search of a more personal and fulfilling way to say goodbye are taking an active role in caring for relatives who have died.

The film shares an intimate story of three individuals who — with the support and guidance of their families and communities — were cared for after their deaths, at home. Julie, Ron and Jarrad — all unique individuals with very different circumstances — are portrayed in a thoughtful, quiet manner to give the viewer an idea of what “family directed death care” might look like.

Both a critical look at the American relationship with death and an inquiry into the home death care movement, “In The Parlor: The Final Goodbye” takes viewers on a journey where very few have gone, and challenges us to reflect on this uncomfortable subject, which so often is hidden away and ignored.

SPECIAL GUESTS ATTENDING

THE PREMIERE INCLUDE:

Heidi Boucher

Heidi Boucher is the director, producer and writer of “In the Parlor: The Final Goodbye”. She has been involved in the film and television industry for more than 20 years as part of several award-winning films, music videos, commercials and educational videos.

She has more than 30 years of experience guiding families in caring for their own dead in California and Oregon.

Dani LaVoire

Dani LaVoire is the Vice President for Advocacy for the National Home Funeral Alliance (MHFA). She comes to this work because of a deep need to live life in the liminal spaces and foster experiences for others seeking comfort in unfamiliar territory.



Join us for this special premiere of “In the Parlor: The Final Goodbye” and meet Heidi Boucher and Dani LaVoire who will be here for a Q&A discussion after the screening.

“In the Parlor: The Final Goodbye” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.